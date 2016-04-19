EU navies prepare to start work in Libyan waters

The EU is to make plans for posting security experts to Libya and moving its naval operation into Libyan waters, following initial talks with the country’s new government.

EU foreign ministers decided to go ahead after speaking in Brussels via video link with new Libyan prime minister Fayez al-Sarraj on Monday (18 April).

They said in a joint statement that EU security experts would help Libyan authorities on “counter-terrorism, border management, countering irregular migration a...