euobserver
The Sophia operation was launched last year but has so far lacked permission to enter Libyan zones (Photo: eunavfor)

EU navies prepare to start work in Libyan waters

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU is to make plans for posting security experts to Libya and moving its naval operation into Libyan waters, following initial talks with the country’s new government.

EU foreign ministers decided to go ahead after speaking in Brussels via video link with new Libyan prime minister Fayez al-Sarraj on Monday (18 April).

They said in a joint statement that EU security experts would help Libyan authorities on “counter-terrorism, border management, countering irregular migration a...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

euobserver

