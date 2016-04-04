Blast from the past haunts Serbia’s PM

The surprise acquittal of Serbian ultra-nationalist Vojislav Seselj of war crimes last week has boosted his chances of success in this month's election, where his radical anti-West policies threaten to derail the campaign of his old ally, prime minister Aleksandar Vucic.

Seselj was on trial at The Hague-based International War Crimes Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) for aiding and abetting ethnic cleansing by Serbian paramilitaries in Croatia and Bosnia during the Yugoslav wars...