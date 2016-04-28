Ad
euobserver
People seeking international protection in Austria will face tough new laws (Photo: Josh Zakary)

Austria curtails asylum rights

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Austria has passed one of Europe's toughest asylum laws, designed to stop inflows of people seeking international protection.

Lawmakers passed the new bill on Wednesday (27 April) amid broader fears over migration that have helped the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) to surge in popularity, with its main candidate taking a surprise lead in presidential elections.

The law allows the federal government to declare a "state of emergency" and refuse entry to migrants if numbers suddenly ...

Migration

Migration

