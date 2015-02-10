Ad
euobserver
Laws are negotiated without member states officials having a clear idea of their effect on consumers or businesses, say experts (Photo: consilium.europa.au)

Tough battle expected on EU law-making culture

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Commission has woken up to the charge that it over-regulates but says the only way things will properly change is if MEPs and member states stop blindly making major amendments to laws.

It set out its stall on better law-making in December by saying it planned just 23 initiatives in 2015, a quarter of the output of recent years.

The slim 2015 work programme represents something of a cultural revolution in the commission and now it wants to have the same sort of shake-...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Timmermans: 'The toughest job I've ever had'
Laws are negotiated without member states officials having a clear idea of their effect on consumers or businesses, say experts (Photo: consilium.europa.au)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections