100 days of Juncker: €315bn, LuxLeaks, Greece

When voted into office last year, European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker warned that this will be the "last-chance commission".

"Either we win back the citizens of Europe, drastically reduce the level of unemployment and give young people a European perspective, or we fail," he then told the European Parliament.

One hundred days into his term, Juncker does not seem any closer to that goal.

Speaking in the European Parliament last week, Juncker said his achievements s...