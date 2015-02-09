HSBC bank 'helped clients dodge millions in taxes'

A Swiss subsidiary of British banking giant HSBC has given its clients advice how to avoid paying a tax on savings, according to a new investigation.
An international consortium of journalists on Sunday (8 February) published a collection of articles based on secret files under the title Swiss Leaks.
The data was smuggled from HSBC bank by a former employee, Herve Falciani, and subsequently obtained by the French newspaper Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here