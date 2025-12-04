Ad
Earlier this year, Meta launched its own general-purpose AI chatbot, ‘Meta AI’  in the EU, accessible via WhatsApp (Photo: Dima Solomin)

Meta probed by EU over banning rival AI from WhatsApp

Rule of Law
Digital
by Owen Carpenter-Zehe, Brussels,

Meta faces a new antitrust probe by the European Commission over a WhatsApp policy that may prohibit competing AI models from operating on the messaging service.   

The investigation concerns an October policy change, which will be fully enforced in 2026, that blocks businesses from communicating with customers when the main service offered is AI, which could prohibit third-party general-purpose AI chatbots from the application. 

The commission will investigate if the policy breaches EU competition rules for abuse of dominant position.

“We must ensure European citizens and businesses can benefit fully from this technological revolution and act to prevent dominant digital incumbents from abusing their power to crowd out innovative competitors,” said Teresa Ribera, commission vice-president for competition.

Before October, users could contact and interact with alternative chatbots, such as ChatGPT, directly through the WhatsApp application.

Earlier this year, Meta launched its own general-purpose AI chatbot, ‘Meta AI’  in the EU, accessible via WhatsApp.

The commission points out that Meta could prevent competitors from accessing customers while Meta AI will remain available for use.

The Meta probe is the latest in a series of actions by the commission targeting regulatory violations by US Big Tech companies in 2025, with the executive probing or fining Google, Apple, and Amazon this year. 

And the investigation continues the tension between the United States and the bloc over its tech regulations, as the US continues to threaten retaliatory action if the EU regulates its companies. 

The antitrust procedure will cover all EU member states except Italy, which has already initiated its own investigation into the matter.

If found guilty, Meta could be fined up to 10 percent of its annual revenue.

Meta did not respond in time for publication.


Author Bio

Owen Carpenter-Zehe is a junior reporter from the US at EUobserver, covering European politics.

