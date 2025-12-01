MEPs told of procurement flaws in EU foreign influence fightback

Infrastructure resilience experts highlighted key gaps in the EU's ability to fight foreign interference to MEPs in the special committee on the European Democracy Shield (EUDS) on Monday (1 December) – citing major concerns in the bloc's current capa...
Owen Carpenter-Zehe is a junior reporter from the US at EUobserver, covering European politics.
