Ad
euobserver
'European procurement documents tell us what is being purchased, but they rarely tell us who is behind the supplier … Europe cannot protect its infrastructure if it cannot see who builds it', MEPs heard from one expert (Photo: EU Commission)

MEPs told of procurement flaws in EU foreign influence fightback

EU & the World
Digital
by Owen Carpenter-Zehe, Brussels,

Infrastructure resilience experts highlighted key gaps in the EU's ability to fight foreign interference to MEPs in the special committee on the European Democracy Shield (EUDS) on Monday (1 December) – citing major concerns in the bloc's current capa...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldDigital

Author Bio

Owen Carpenter-Zehe is a junior reporter from the US at EUobserver, covering European politics.

Related articles

Russian 'terrorism' in Poland spurs calls for further EU sanctions
EU needs real 'democracy shield', not another buzzword
The EU's 'Democracy Shield' is give with one hand, take with the other
Europe must match its military ambition to its civilian security instruments
Undersea cables: How Russia and China stoke Nato fears
Mysterious Atlantic cable cuts linked to Russian fishing vessels
'European procurement documents tell us what is being purchased, but they rarely tell us who is behind the supplier … Europe cannot protect its infrastructure if it cannot see who builds it', MEPs heard from one expert (Photo: EU Commission)

Tags

EU & the WorldDigital

Author Bio

Owen Carpenter-Zehe is a junior reporter from the US at EUobserver, covering European politics.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureExplainerEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnStakeholderInsightInterviewPodcastMagazineBook ReviewPollLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections