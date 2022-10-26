Mysterious Atlantic cable cuts linked to Russian fishing vessels

Few took notice when a 4.2-km subsea cable in the Arctic Ocean vanished without trace back in April 2021, but these days undersea infrastructure security has become a hot topic.

The cable had connected the Norwegian archipelago, Svalbard, to mainland Norway, where data was filtered by Norwegian environmental and defence authorities.

Packed with sensors, the fiberoptic lines measured environmental conditions and fish migration, recording images and sound, and sending all the inf...