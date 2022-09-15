Cyber-risk from Internet of Things prompts new EU rules

Manufacturers selling smart devices connected to the internet in the EU internal market will have to comply with certain cybersecurity standards under a new bill announced by the European Commission on Thursday (15 September).
Firms making digitally-connected items such as security cameras, toys, cars, fridges or even mobile apps, will face fines of up to up to €15m or 2.5 percent of their global turnover if found in breach of the new rules — but which still need the approval of EU cou...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
