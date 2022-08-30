Ad
Previous EU sanctions on Russian aviation have already made it harder for Russians to travel (Photo: Khairil Zhafri)

EU hawks unlikely to give up on Russia-tourist ban

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Many Russian tourists are likely to pay €80 instead of €35 for EU visas in future, as the bloc's hawks and doves debate how far to go with travel sanctions.

Russians would also face more visa-application bureaucracy and be less likely to get multi-entry EU permits under the new measures, which involve freezing a bilateral visa-facilitation pact from 2007.

The sanctions are to be discussed by EU foreign ministers in Prague on Tuesday (30 August) and Wednesday, after six months of...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

