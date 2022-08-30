EU hawks unlikely to give up on Russia-tourist ban

Many Russian tourists are likely to pay €80 instead of €35 for EU visas in future, as the bloc's hawks and doves debate how far to go with travel sanctions.

Russians would also face more visa-application bureaucracy and be less likely to get multi-entry EU permits under the new measures, which involve freezing a bilateral visa-facilitation pact from 2007.

The sanctions are to be discussed by EU foreign ministers in Prague on Tuesday (30 August) and Wednesday, after six months of...