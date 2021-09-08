EU green bonds may still finance fossil fuel companies

On Tuesday (7 September), the European Commission adopted a proposal to raise €250bn in green bonds between now and the end of 2026 - with around €80bn planned for this year to support Europe's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Bonds will be sold by monthly auctions, providing sustainable investors with "a predictable investment calendar," according to the commission, in a first step towards the goal of becoming the world's largest issuer of green bonds.

"Europe w...