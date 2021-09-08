Ad
euobserver
The financing of new natural gas infrastructure will still be allowed under the recovery fund. (Photo: Friends of the Earth Scotland)

EU green bonds may still finance fossil fuel companies

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

On Tuesday (7 September), the European Commission adopted a proposal to raise €250bn in green bonds between now and the end of 2026 - with around €80bn planned for this year to support Europe's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Bonds will be sold by monthly auctions, providing sustainable investors with "a predictable investment calendar," according to the commission, in a first step towards the goal of becoming the world's largest issuer of green bonds.

"Europe w...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Nordic leaders sceptical about EU bonds
The risks behind the 'green bond' boom
Draft EU 'green recovery' plan amid clash over natural gas
The financing of new natural gas infrastructure will still be allowed under the recovery fund. (Photo: Friends of the Earth Scotland)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections