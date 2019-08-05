Why von der Leyen must put rights at core of business

"A Europe that takes the lead on the major challenges of our time".
This was the ringing phrase that incoming European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, used to underline her ambition in her 24-page 'My Agenda for Europe' to gain the votes of members of the European Parliament.
Placing human rights at the core of business, and ending abuse, must surely count among...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Claudia Saller is coordinator at the European Coalition for Corporate Justice and Phil Bloomer is executive director of the Business and Human Rights Resource Centre.
Claudia Saller is coordinator at the European Coalition for Corporate Justice and Phil Bloomer is executive director of the Business and Human Rights Resource Centre.