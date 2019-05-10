Kurz's 'new EU treaty' - election noise or necessity?

Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz is known for launching bold yet well-calculated political initiatives.
His latest is a proposal for a new EU treaty.
The choice of the timing of this announcement raised some eyebrows though, as policy experts and politicians in Austria questioned why the Austrian chancellor had not made those reform proposals already last year during the Austri...
Stephanie Liechtenstein is a freelance journalist and diplomatic correspondent in Vienna.
