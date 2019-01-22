May pushes defeated Brexit deal, offers no Plan B

It was British prime minister Theresa May's opportunity to lay down an alternative plan for breaking the Brexit impasse, but there was no 'Plan B' as she decided to continue to push for concessions from the EU.

On Monday evening (21 January) May told the UK parliament that she will seek tweaks from Brussels to the backstop in the Brexit deal that are supposed to prevent checks on the Irish border.

With only 66 days to go until the UK is forced to leave the EU by law on 29 March,...