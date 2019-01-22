Ad
euobserver
Theresa May refused to rule out no-deal, and said she would not revoke the Article 50 withdrawal process to buy more time (Photo: Council of the European Union)

May pushes defeated Brexit deal, offers no Plan B

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

It was British prime minister Theresa May's opportunity to lay down an alternative plan for breaking the Brexit impasse, but there was no 'Plan B' as she decided to continue to push for concessions from the EU.

On Monday evening (21 January) May told the UK parliament that she will seek tweaks from Brussels to the backstop in the Brexit deal that are supposed to prevent checks on the Irish border.

With only 66 days to go until the UK is forced to leave the EU by law on 29 March,...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

