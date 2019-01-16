MEPs allow Draghi's membership of secretive bank group

The European Parliament decided on Wednesday (16 January) that the president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Mario Draghi, can continue to be a member of the secretive Group of Thirty.

A large majority rejected an amendment which would have called on the ECB to "put an end to the president's membership of the G30".

The amendment was proposed to be added to a resolution which assessed the ECB's 2017 annual report.

It received support from 181 MEPs, mostly from the left-le...