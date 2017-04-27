EU anti-fraud office ditches Martin Schulz probe

The EU's anti-fraud office has dropped a probe into former European Parliament chief Martin Schulz.
Schulz, who is challenging Angela Merkel to become the next German chancellor, had faced allegations of irregularities during his stint in office as EU parliament president.
A spokesperson at the anti-fraud office Olaf told various media outlets on Wednesday (26 April) that it had ended its inquiries after finding no irregularities or fraud.
Schulz had reigned over the EU parl...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
