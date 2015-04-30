New Greek team in EU capital for bailout talks

Greece and its lenders started new round of talks in Brussels Thursday (30 April), which Athens hopes will lead to an agreement on reforms to unlock a €7.2 billion loan.

The Brussels Group, comprising of experts from the European commission, the European Central Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the European Stability Mechanism, will discuss with their Greek colleagues a set of issues they agreed on during phone calls earlier in the week.

The talks will go on until Sunday ...