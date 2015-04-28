Juncker: No more delay on Ukraine free trade

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker has said EU-Ukraine free trade should start next year, despite calls for another delay.

He told press in Kiev on Monday (27 April) “it’s important” for the trade pact to be fully implemented from 1 January, even though “others want to postpone the entry into force".

"We don’t think this would be a wise or a good idea. It’s already been postponed once, so if we keep postponing, postponing, and postponing, we will never reach the end”. ...