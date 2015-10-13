Frontex double counts migrants entering EU

The number of migrants crossing into the EU is likely to be much lower than that cited by the EU's border agency, Frontex.
The Warsaw-based agency said in a tweet on Tuesday (13 October) that it double counts detections.
“Monthly figures includes all detections @ EU external borders. People arriving in Greece would again be counted entering Hungary".
The tweet followed a press statement by the agency that stated: "the total number of migrants who crossed the EU’s external bo...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
