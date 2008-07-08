Ad
euobserver
"These would not be monstrous mega-police stations," says the French interior minister (Photo: Antje Wildgrube)

Joint police stations in tourist areas proposed

by Renata Goldirova,

EU presidency France has suggested that popular tourist destinations in member states be staffed with police from all over the bloc.

The proposal was presented by French interior minister Michele Alliot-Marie as she hosted an informal meeting with her European counterparts in Cannes, France, on Monday (7 July).

"These would not be monstrous mega-police stations, but rather offices where people from a foreign country can come and be assisted when they have something nasty hap...

Tags

Rule of Law
euobserver

