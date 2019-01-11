Ad
Ten EU states bothered to report fewer than 10 suspected fraud cases (Photo: Alessandro Marotta)

EU bleeding untold billions to fraud

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Over €6bn of EU taxpayers' money was stolen by criminals in recent years and over €130m is still being lost each year, EU auditors have warned.

Those were the stark figures in a report on EU budget fraud by the European Court of Auditors, the bloc's financial watchdog, on Thursday (10 January).

Fraudsters stole at least €8.8bn from the EU budget between 2002 an 2016, but EU institutions clawed...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

