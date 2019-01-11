EU bleeding untold billions to fraud

Over €6bn of EU taxpayers' money was stolen by criminals in recent years and over €130m is still being lost each year, EU auditors have warned.

Those were the stark figures in a report on EU budget fraud by the European Court of Auditors, the bloc's financial watchdog, on Thursday (10 January).

Fraudsters stole at least €8.8bn from the EU budget between 2002 an 2016, but EU institutions clawed...