Ad
euobserver
The EU needs to continue bringing together like-minded countries and stand firm on principles of free trade, an open society and multilateralism (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

2019: Need for EU action

EU & the World
Green Economy
Opinion
by Robert Steenland, WARSAW,

US president Donald Trump's Christmas surprise caught its allies off-guard when he decided to pull out of Syria and withdraw half of his troops from Afghanistan. It also prompted his defence secretary to resign.

He also caused global market tremors by suggesting he would like to fire the Federal Reserve's president amidst a government shutdown.

As Carl Bildt, the former foreign minister of Sweden, tweeted on 25 December: ''The US president is now in open conflict with the US Congr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

US allies in dismay at Trump's Syria pull-out
Europe can fill security gap left by US in Syria
Putin tests new missile to frighten Europe
France 'shocked' by Poland's 'sick man' attack on Macron
The EU needs to continue bringing together like-minded countries and stand firm on principles of free trade, an open society and multilateralism (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections