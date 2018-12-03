Ad
euobserver
The World Food Programme is currently assisting 15,895 children under five with nutrition supplements in northern Bahr Ghazal state (Photo: WFP)

EU pressed to shore up funds for South Sudan

Migration
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU and other donors are being pressed to front-load money to stave off starvation in South Sudan amid a troubled ceasefire among warring factions.

The insecurity has humanitarian aid workers on guard following revelations last week of the mass rape of some 125 women and girls on a road leading to a World Food Programme (WFP) distribution point at Bentiu, a village in the north of country.

Adnan Khan, WFP country director for South Sudan, told EUobserver on Monday (3 December) ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

South Sudan: Inside Africa's largest refugee crisis
EU wary over Ukraine weapons in South Sudan
The World Food Programme is currently assisting 15,895 children under five with nutrition supplements in northern Bahr Ghazal state (Photo: WFP)

Tags

MigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections