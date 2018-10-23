Ad
One year ago, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling for better protection of its staff against harassment (Photo: European Parliament)

Unelected EU parliament official blocks release of #Metoo papers

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Parliament's secretary general, Klaus Welle, has refused to release documents that discuss the amount of progress made towards preventing in-house sexual harassment – irking some MEPs working on the issue.

Welle said that if the papers were published this would "seriously undermine the ability of the Bureau to take decisions based on sound ground and thorough information".

The Bureau is the body responsible for the internal workings of the parliament. It is chaired by...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

