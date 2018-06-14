Eurozone needs institutional reform

One year before the European elections in May 2019, the eurozone is facing a series of challenges related to its architecture and its structural weaknesses.
The current fiscal policy framework is ineffective, as it has strengthened social and regional disparities and increased fiscal gaps between the periphery and the powerful European North.
Public investments are not increasing, tight fiscal policies are still resisting against the promotion of a robust growth model, and despit...
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
