euobserver
'Let's not qualify member states by their initial ambition and declaration,' said Miguel Arias Canete (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Commission shrugs off jab on EU energy 'slogan'

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

EU climate commissioner Miguel Arias Canete has shrugged off recent dismissal of the commission's "energy efficiency first" policy.

"Let's not qualify member states by their initial ambition and declaration. Let's see the final product," he said at a press conference in Brussels on Monday (5 March).

The commission is currently negotiating the final version of an energy efficiency bill which it first proposed in November 2016.

The "energy efficiency first" principle is at t...

