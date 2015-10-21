Ad
euobserver
Migrants and refugees walk to refugee camps in Slovenia as there are not enough buses to transport them (Photo: iom.int)

Slovenia calls in army to help with refugee influx

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Slovenia has called in the army to help manage the influx of refugees trying to reach western Europe, and is to ask the EU to send additional police forces to its border with Croatia.

The Ljubljana government on Wednesday (21 October) tweaked the country's defence legislation to allow soldiers to join border police in patrolling the 670-kilometre border with Croatia.

According to the new measures, Slovenian soldiers can assist police in patrolling the border, detaining people and ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Croatia lets refugees pass as it struggles with mass influx
Balkan bottleneck after Slovenia puts cap on migrants
Hungary to seal border with Croatia
Migrants and refugees walk to refugee camps in Slovenia as there are not enough buses to transport them (Photo: iom.int)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections