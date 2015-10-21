Slovenia calls in army to help with refugee influx

Slovenia has called in the army to help manage the influx of refugees trying to reach western Europe, and is to ask the EU to send additional police forces to its border with Croatia.

The Ljubljana government on Wednesday (21 October) tweaked the country's defence legislation to allow soldiers to join border police in patrolling the 670-kilometre border with Croatia.

According to the new measures, Slovenian soldiers can assist police in patrolling the border, detaining people and ...