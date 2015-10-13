Ad
euobserver
Vetevendosje's anti-EU graffiti in Pristina (Photo: Jelena Prtoric)

Kosovo clashes highlight Balkans' fragility

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Supporters of firebrand politician Albin Kurti clashed with police in Pristina on Monday (12 October), in a sign of the enduring fragility of Kosovo and the region 20 years after the war.

Some 200 protesters threw stones at police and set fire to three police cars before being pushed back by riot squads, which fired tear gas, in a confrontation which lasted two hours, Reuters reports.

Fourteen policemen and one protester were injured.

The violence came after police hauled...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Kosovo agreement clears Serbia's EU path
Farewell multi-ethnic Kosovo!
Vetevendosje's anti-EU graffiti in Pristina (Photo: Jelena Prtoric)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections