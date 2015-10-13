Kosovo clashes highlight Balkans' fragility

Supporters of firebrand politician Albin Kurti clashed with police in Pristina on Monday (12 October), in a sign of the enduring fragility of Kosovo and the region 20 years after the war.

Some 200 protesters threw stones at police and set fire to three police cars before being pushed back by riot squads, which fired tear gas, in a confrontation which lasted two hours, Reuters reports.

Fourteen policemen and one protester were injured.

The violence came after police hauled...