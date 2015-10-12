Foreign ministers to back EU migration plan

EU foreign ministers on Monday (12 October) will back an EU master plan on how best to deal with the influx of asylum seekers and refugees.

Draft conclusions seen by this website include extending the scope of the EU's €1 billion regional trust fund on Syria to the Western Balkans and making readmission agreements key "in all dialogues with countries of origin of irregular migrants".

It notes "all tools shall be mobilised to increase cooperation on return and readmission".

