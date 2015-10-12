EU tells Russia to 'cease' strikes on Syria rebels

The EU has said Russia “must cease” strikes on “moderate” Syria rebels and that its ally, Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, must, sooner or later, go.

The joint statement was adopted by foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday (12 October).

“The recent Russian military attacks that go beyond Dae'sh [another name for Islamic State] and other UN-designated terrorist groups, as well as on the moderate opposition, are of deep concern, and must cease immediately”, it says.

“This...