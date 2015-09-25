Catalans gear up for de facto independence referendum

Catalans will go to the ballot box on Sunday (27 September) in a regional election that has turned into a de facto referendum on independence from Spain.

Polls indicate a majority in favour of a group of secessionists going on a joint ticket.

Incumbent Catalan President Artur Mas requested an early regional election after Madrid turned a blind eye to the non-binding referendum on independence last November, where 38 percent of the Catalan population voted 80 percent in favour of ...