One of the big concerns for both Catalan and Spanish nationalists is the question of Catalonia’s place in Europe. (Photo: Helena Spongenberg)

Catalans gear up for de facto independence referendum

by Helena Spongenberg, Barcelona,

Catalans will go to the ballot box on Sunday (27 September) in a regional election that has turned into a de facto referendum on independence from Spain.

Polls indicate a majority in favour of a group of secessionists going on a joint ticket.

Incumbent Catalan President Artur Mas requested an early regional election after Madrid turned a blind eye to the non-binding referendum on independence last November, where 38 percent of the Catalan population voted 80 percent in favour of ...

