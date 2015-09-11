EU code on Israel settler exports expected by December

Diplomats expect the EU to publish its guide on retail labels for Israeli settler exports by December.

The European Commission, whose lawyers are writing it, told EUobserver it’s still “a work in progress” and declined to give a date.

EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini, who’s giving political guidance, recently said the “work is coming to a close”.

Her spokeswoman also declined to give a date.

But the institutions are coming under pressure from the 16 EU...