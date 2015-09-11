Ad
euobserver
Industrial product origin labels are voluntary in the EU (Photo: Inhabitat)

EU code on Israel settler exports expected by December

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Diplomats expect the EU to publish its guide on retail labels for Israeli settler exports by December.

The European Commission, whose lawyers are writing it, told EUobserver it’s still “a work in progress” and declined to give a date.

EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini, who’s giving political guidance, recently said the “work is coming to a close”.

Her spokeswoman also declined to give a date.

But the institutions are coming under pressure from the 16 EU...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU & the World

