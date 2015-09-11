Northern Ireland crisis deepens

A political crisis in Northern Ireland about welfare reform and the status of armed groups that want to reunite with the Republic of Ireland, deepened on Thursday (10 September) with the unofficial resignation of first minister Peter Robinson.

Robinson also announced three other ministers from his right-wing Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) have resigned.

He said he “technically” was not resigning but only “standing aside” - the only remaining DUP member of the executive, finance ...