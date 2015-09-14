France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, and Italy in separate talks on asylum

An emergency meeting in the lead-up to the EU interior ministers discussion to thrash out plans on how to relocate 120,000 asylum seekers was held on Monday afternoon (14 September).

An EU source said a side meeting with ministers from France, Germany, Greece, Hungary and Italy, as well as EU migration commission Dimitris Avramopoulos, took place in a desperate attempt to patch up differences.

Interior ministers from all member states are in Brussels. The plan on Monday is to reac...