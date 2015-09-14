France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, and Italy in separate talks on asylum

An emergency meeting in the lead-up to the EU interior ministers discussion to thrash out plans on how to relocate 120,000 asylum seekers was held on Monday afternoon (14 September).
An EU source said a side meeting with ministers from France, Germany, Greece, Hungary and Italy, as well as EU migration commission Dimitris Avramopoulos, took place in a desperate attempt to patch up differences.
Interior ministers from all member states are in Brussels. The plan on Monday is to reac...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
