Monaco: A world-class platform at a human scale

Anthony Torriani gives us his opinion on how the Principality of Monaco is capable of providing businesses with large scale custom made offerings.
To discover more videos, click here.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.