Eastern EU states agree joint border patrols

The Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland have agreed to send dozens of police and military officers to Hungary’s frontier with Serbia to reinforce border controls in a joint effort they say could serve as model for the rest of the EU.
The prime ministers of the so-called “Visegrad Four” said in a statement on Thursday (15 October) ahead of the meeting of EU leaders that, following Hungary’s request, they commit to help Budapest, “who currently bears the heaviest burden.”
Over 320,...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
