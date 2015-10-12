Turkey targets Kurdish rebels after bomb attack

Turkish military planes pounded Kurdish rebel targets on Sunday (11 October), one day after the worst bomb attack in the country's history killed up to 128 people and injured hundreds at a pro-Kurdish rally in Ankara.

The planes struck Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) targets in northern Iraq and southeastern Turkey, killing some 30-35 fighters, despite the militant group calling for a ceasefire and ordering its fighters to halt attacks on Turkish soil.

Ankara dismissed the PKK decl...