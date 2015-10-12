Ad
Ankara attacks shock Turkey, opponents blame Erdogan (Photo: Jorge Franganillo)

Turkey targets Kurdish rebels after bomb attack

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Turkish military planes pounded Kurdish rebel targets on Sunday (11 October), one day after the worst bomb attack in the country's history killed up to 128 people and injured hundreds at a pro-Kurdish rally in Ankara.

The planes struck Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) targets in northern Iraq and southeastern Turkey, killing some 30-35 fighters, despite the militant group calling for a ceasefire and ordering its fighters to halt attacks on Turkish soil.

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

