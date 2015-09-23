Ad
euobserver
Warsaw: Stachanczyk said Poland can express a preference for Christian refugees (Photo: metaphox)

Poland defends EU refugee decision

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Polish government has defended its agreement to EU migrant relocations, amid tricky domestic politics.

Piotr Stachanczyk, its state secretary for immigration, told press in Brussels on Tuesday (22 September), that Poland had a bigger say in talks on the scheme because it abandoned the No camp, which contained the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia.

“We couldn’t have blocked the [EU] Council decision even if we were four. We could have said No and had no say in the negotia...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Polish PM joins Merkel in welcoming migrants
Warsaw: Stachanczyk said Poland can express a preference for Christian refugees (Photo: metaphox)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections