Poland defends EU refugee decision

The Polish government has defended its agreement to EU migrant relocations, amid tricky domestic politics.

Piotr Stachanczyk, its state secretary for immigration, told press in Brussels on Tuesday (22 September), that Poland had a bigger say in talks on the scheme because it abandoned the No camp, which contained the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia.

“We couldn’t have blocked the [EU] Council decision even if we were four. We could have said No and had no say in the negotia...