euobserver
Erdogan (l) and Tusk could meet in November for further talks (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU courts Turkey ahead of summit

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders will discuss ways to get Turkey's help on stemming the flow of refugees at a summit in Brussels on Thursday (15 October).

“Syria and Turkey are the real topics”, said one diplomat ahead of the EU event.

The EU executive is pushing for measures that can act as an incentive for Turkey, a main entry point for migrants and refugees escaping war and destitution, to help out.

“I have no illusions that there will be very difficult bargaining with Turkey”, said an EU o...

Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Erdogan (l) and Tusk could meet in November for further talks (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

