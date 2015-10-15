EU courts Turkey ahead of summit

EU leaders will discuss ways to get Turkey's help on stemming the flow of refugees at a summit in Brussels on Thursday (15 October).

“Syria and Turkey are the real topics”, said one diplomat ahead of the EU event.

The EU executive is pushing for measures that can act as an incentive for Turkey, a main entry point for migrants and refugees escaping war and destitution, to help out.

“I have no illusions that there will be very difficult bargaining with Turkey”, said an EU o...