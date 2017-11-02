'Sex pest' scandal claims UK senior minister

UK defence minister Michael Fallon resigned on Wednesday night (1 November) over harassment allegations, amid a growing scandal that could weaken the government in the middle of crucial Brexit talks

In a letter to prime minister Theresa May, Fallon admitted that he had in the past "fallen below the high standards that we require of the armed forces."

The minister quit after it was revealed last week that he repeatedly touched the knee of a journalist in 2002.

The journalist...