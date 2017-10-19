Macron puts trade policy on summit table

A year after Wallonia's last minute reluctance to sign off on an EU trade deal with Canada disturbed the EU summit last October, the future of EU trade policy will be back on the leaders' table this week.

A discussion will take place during Thursday evening's (19 October) dinner, at the request of French president Emmanuel Macron, over the scope and pace of future deals.

"It is important to have a political discussion" on the issue before the EU concludes or opens new negotiations...