Davis outlines UK vision on Brexit in Berlin

Britain has called for a unique trade deal with the EU after it leaves the bloc, but declined to say how much it would pay for the divorce.
David Davis, the UK's Brexit negotiator, detailed its ideas at a business forum in Berlin on Thursday (16 November).
He was mocked on social media for a remark which seemed more apt for British eurosceptics, such as himself, than for his audience.
"Putting politics above prosperity is never a smart choice," he said.
With British...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
