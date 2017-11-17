Ad
euobserver
Davis: "Putting politics above prosperity is never a smart choice" (Photo: European Commission)

Davis outlines UK vision on Brexit in Berlin

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Britain has called for a unique trade deal with the EU after it leaves the bloc, but declined to say how much it would pay for the divorce.

David Davis, the UK's Brexit negotiator, detailed its ideas at a business forum in Berlin on Thursday (16 November).

He was mocked on social media for a remark which seemed more apt for British eurosceptics, such as himself, than for his audience.

"Putting politics above prosperity is never a smart choice," he said.

With British...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Spotlight turns to Russia's role in Brexit
Davis: "Putting politics above prosperity is never a smart choice" (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections