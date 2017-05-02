Ad
euobserver
Scientists estimated that Volkswagen's emissions cheating will lead to 1,200 premature deaths in Europe (Photo: Helena Spongenberg)

Health experts to study Dieselgate impact

Digital
Dieselgate
Green Economy
Health & Society
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Scientists are working on an assessment of the health impact of excess emissions from diesel cars in Europe in the wake of the Dieselgate scandal.

The assessment is a follow-up to a study published last March, in which it was estimated that VW's cheating will lead to some 1,200 premature deaths.

Steven Barrett, one of the authors of that article, told EUobserver his team, most of whom are attached to the Mas...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalDieselgateGreen EconomyHealth & Society

Related articles

Dieselgate: How carmakers were allowed to bend the law
Dieselgate leak: EU described own policy as 'complete failure'
EU targets Germany and UK for not fining VW's emissions fraud
European maladministration helped cause Dieselgate
Scientists estimated that Volkswagen's emissions cheating will lead to 1,200 premature deaths in Europe (Photo: Helena Spongenberg)

Tags

DigitalDieselgateGreen EconomyHealth & Society
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections