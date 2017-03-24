Ad
euobserver
McCain: "The EU has too many bureaucrats, not much bureaucracy but it's not the only place on earth with that problem." (Photo: Taskforce20)

McCain: World 'cries out' for US and EU leadership

EU & the World
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The world "cries out for American and European leadership" through the EU and Nato, US senator John McCain said on Friday (24 March).

In a "new world order under enormous strain" and in "the titanic struggle with forces of radicalism … we can't stand by and lament, we've got to be involved," said McCain, a former Republican presidential candidate who is now chairman of the armed services committee in the US Senate.

Speaking at the Brussels Forum, a conference organised by the Germ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Related articles

Trump: Other countries will follow 'smart' UK out of EU
US reassures Europe on Nato and Russia, again
EU leaders forced to unite in new Trump reality
US vice-president on goodwill mission in Brussels
McCain: "The EU has too many bureaucrats, not much bureaucracy but it's not the only place on earth with that problem." (Photo: Taskforce20)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections