Ad
euobserver
Michel Barnier – the atypical Frenchman.

Magazine

Michel Barnier: The UK's best friend in Brussels

EU & the World
Europe in Review
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

His urbane style hides a methodological negotiator. His political sensitivity has earned him praise from all corners of Europe. EU sources commend his handling of the Brexit talks, with almost no criticism or reservations, except that he is French. Yet, he is a very atypical French politician. Michel Barnier is the best friend the UK has in Brussels today.

The EU's top negotiator is no stranger in the European Commission's Berlaymont headquarter.

Barnier – the 66-year-old former...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEurope in ReviewEU PoliticalMagazine

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU gives UK two weeks to spell out Brexit money
Barnier: UK must come up with Ireland solution
UK pledges easy registration for EU citizens after Brexit
EU preparing for Brexit failure, Barnier says
Michel Barnier – the atypical Frenchman.

Tags

EU & the WorldEurope in ReviewEU PoliticalMagazine

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections