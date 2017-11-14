EU Parliament 'cookie' restrictions worry online media

A top MEP working on data protection says upcoming privacy rules will trigger new business models for the ailing online media.
German Green MEP Jan Philipp Albrecht told reporters last week that current media reliance on clicks and adverts to generate revenue has no future.
"I think you can earn better money for quality products with real money," he said on Friday (10 November).
The comments follow a widening debate surrounding e-privacy reforms, which aims to enforce and se...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
