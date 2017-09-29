Merkel signals support for Macron's EU reform

German chancellor Angela Merkel has expressed willingness to support French president Emmanuel Macron's ideas on EU reform as European leaders gathered for an informal dinner in Tallinn on Thursday (28 September).

The German chancellor, who has just emerged victorious - but bruised - from the elections last Sunday, said ahead of the dinner that EU leaders should move forwards with reforming the EU based on Macron's plans.

"There is a wide agreement between France and Germany whe...