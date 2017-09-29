Ad
euobserver
Merkel said Macron's reform ideas will play a role in forming a coalition in Germany. (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Merkel signals support for Macron's EU reform

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan and Eric Maurice, Brussels,

German chancellor Angela Merkel has expressed willingness to support French president Emmanuel Macron's ideas on EU reform as European leaders gathered for an informal dinner in Tallinn on Thursday (28 September).

The German chancellor, who has just emerged victorious - but bruised - from the elections last Sunday, said ahead of the dinner that EU leaders should move forwards with reforming the EU based on Macron's plans.

"There is a wide agreement between France and Germany whe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Macron to sell EU plan in Tallinn
Merkel-Macron: An EU motor in the making
Macron seeks far-reaching EU overhaul
Merkel's win heralds uncertain time
Merkel said Macron's reform ideas will play a role in forming a coalition in Germany. (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections