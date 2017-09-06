EU Parliament chief calls for 'good budget'

Addressing youth unemployment, illegal migration and terrorism is the way to remobilise EU citizens ahead of the 2019 European elections, the European Parliament president has said.

"If we are able to achieve these three goals, we'll have more citizens voting for pro-European parties," Antonio Tajani said at an event in Brussels on Wednesday (6 September).

"It's impossible to achieve these goals without the European Union," he added, calling for "more politicians, more political ...