Ireland's PM in Northern Ireland to tackle Brexit issues

Ireland’s prime minister, Leo Varadkar, is meeting Northern Irish party leaders on Friday (4 August) to talk about Brexit and the political stalemate in Belfast after a week of political rows with the Democratic Unionist party (DUP).
It will be the first time that the new taoiseach (prime minister) travels to Northern Ireland.
Varadkar, who took office in June, said last week that he would "not design a border for the Brexiteers" between his country and the northern part of the i...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
