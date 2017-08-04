Ireland's PM in Northern Ireland to tackle Brexit issues

Ireland’s prime minister, Leo Varadkar, is meeting Northern Irish party leaders on Friday (4 August) to talk about Brexit and the political stalemate in Belfast after a week of political rows with the Democratic Unionist party (DUP).

It will be the first time that the new taoiseach (prime minister) travels to Northern Ireland.

Varadkar, who took office in June, said last week that he would "not design a border for the Brexiteers" between his country and the northern part of the i...