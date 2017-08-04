Ad
euobserver
Leo Varadkar will urge Northern Irish parties to agree to a power-sharing executive. (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Ireland's PM in Northern Ireland to tackle Brexit issues

EU & the World
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Ireland’s prime minister, Leo Varadkar, is meeting Northern Irish party leaders on Friday (4 August) to talk about Brexit and the political stalemate in Belfast after a week of political rows with the Democratic Unionist party (DUP).

It will be the first time that the new taoiseach (prime minister) travels to Northern Ireland.

Varadkar, who took office in June, said last week that he would "not design a border for the Brexiteers" between his country and the northern part of the i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Gay, under-40 politican to rule Ireland
EU rules out post-Brexit 'hard border' with Northern Ireland
May and Kenny to discuss Northern Ireland at summit
EU signals Northern Ireland could join if united with Ireland
Leo Varadkar will urge Northern Irish parties to agree to a power-sharing executive. (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections